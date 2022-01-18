missing woman

New developments in Missy Hernandez murder case to be released

Authorities will hold a news conference to release new developments on their investigation into the murder of Missy Hernandez.
Man arrested for murder of missing Fresno woman, Missy Hernandez

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are expected to release new developments on their investigation into the murder of Missy Hernandez.

The Fresno woman disappeared in December. Detectives arrested 41-year-old Ramon Jimenez in connection to her death last week. They believe her death occurred during a domestic violence incident.

Sheriff's officials say detectives found "forensic and digital evidence" indicating some sort of violent attack had occurred at Missy's house.

Her body has not been found.

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp and the director of the Marjaree Mason Center, Nicole Linder, will speak during a news conference at 11 am on Tuesday.

