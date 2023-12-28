Mobile app helping keep workers safe at construction worksites

Currently, a handful of construction companies are giving the app a chance.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Every year, thousands of accidents and deaths happen at construction worksites across the nation.

One Latino entrepreneur says statistics show Hispanics are the most impacted and is working to change that with a mobile app.

"We want to help people say what they need to say because our people, they cannot communicate."

At every construction worksite, chances are some of the workers don't speak English, says Oscar Garcia.

He says as a Latino, he's heard many stories from his father, friends, and family who face language barriers on the job and the safety risks that come with it.

"72% of the construction workforce are Hispanic, and Hispanics have the largest mortality rate of any sector in the country," explained Garcia.

Garcia chose to do something about the alarming statistics and, in 2020, founded the mobile application NEED2SAY.

The app provides many tools for users, including translations and safety videos in multiple languages.

Garcia says a worksite would have to agree to use the app, which would become a communication hub for everyone listed.

"We are building this in a way that would show accurate translation because if something is not communicated directly, someone can be in danger," said Garcia.

"It's all about communication and giving them the right tools to communicate and to learn."

Garcia is also collaborating with Fresno State Assistant Professor Dr. Manideep Tummalapudi and two grad students.

"We are going to collect data from the job sites that implement this technology. And when we collect the data, we will understand what are the language barriers when using certain tools and talking to their managers." said Dr. Tummalapudi

Dr. Tummalapudi and Garcia believe the app could change how construction sites operate nationwide.

Currently, a handful of construction companies are giving the app a chance.

