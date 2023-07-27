WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Mobile home and cars catch fire in Fresno County

Officials say the residents of the mobile home were able to escape safely, and no one was injured fighting the fire.

KFSN logo
Thursday, July 27, 2023 12:30PM
Mobile home and cars catch fire in Fresno County
EMBED <>More Videos

Crews are battling a fire at a mobile home just outside of southwest Fresno.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are battling a fire at a mobile home just outside of southwest Fresno.

It was first reported after 1 am Thursday on Kearney Boulevard near Brawley Avenue.

Firefighters say they arrived on scene to find the mobile home engulfed in flames.

Several cars also burned.

Crews called in extra water tenders because there are no hydrants in the area.

The fire was contained to the property, with a house up front left undamaged.

Officials say the residents of the mobile home were able to escape safely, and no one was injured fighting the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Kearney Boulevard will be closed in both directions for the next few hours.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW