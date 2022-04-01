New restaurants opening at Campus Pointe in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two new restaurants are opening their doors this weekend at Campus Pointe in northeast Fresno.The businesses are each serving up their own Asian-fusion offerings.Mochinut and Wayside Noodles will be officially welcoming customers this Saturday at 11a m.Mochinut is known for its Mochi donut, a combination of American doughnut and Japanese mochi.You can also get a Korean rice hotdog with spicy sausage, mozzarella or both.Wayside Noodles specializes in Vietnamese fusion food, including sushi-inspired spring rolls and various noodles.Campus Pointe officials said there will also be opening day promotions and prizes.