New restaurants opening at Campus Pointe in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two new restaurants are opening their doors this weekend at Campus Pointe in northeast Fresno.

The businesses are each serving up their own Asian-fusion offerings.

Mochinut and Wayside Noodles will be officially welcoming customers this Saturday at 11a m.

Mochinut is known for its Mochi donut, a combination of American doughnut and Japanese mochi.

You can also get a Korean rice hotdog with spicy sausage, mozzarella or both.

Wayside Noodles specializes in Vietnamese fusion food, including sushi-inspired spring rolls and various noodles.

Campus Pointe officials said there will also be opening day promotions and prizes.

