2 Merced residents killed in multi-car crash near Modesto, CHP says

MODESTO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four people, including two from Merced, have died following a multi-car crash north of Modesto.

It happened at about 4 pm Tuesday on McHenry Avenue, north of Hogue Road.

The California Highway Patrol says a 19-year-old woman from Merced was driving a Mitsubishi northbound on McHenry when the vehicle veered into oncoming traffic.

The car crashed head-on with a Toyota and also collided with two other cars.

Both the driver of the Mitsubishi and her 22-year-old passenger died at the scene.

A 60-year-old woman in the Toyota and her one-year-old passenger were taken to nearby hospitals, where they later died from their injuries.

No one else was hurt.

It's unclear whether drugs or alcohol were factors in this crash.