WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

2 Merced residents killed in multi-car crash near Modesto, CHP says

KFSN logo
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
2 Merced residents killed in multi-car crash near Modesto, CHP says
Four people, including two from Merced, have died following a multi-car crash north of Modesto.

MODESTO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four people, including two from Merced, have died following a multi-car crash north of Modesto.

It happened at about 4 pm Tuesday on McHenry Avenue, north of Hogue Road.

The California Highway Patrol says a 19-year-old woman from Merced was driving a Mitsubishi northbound on McHenry when the vehicle veered into oncoming traffic.

The car crashed head-on with a Toyota and also collided with two other cars.

Both the driver of the Mitsubishi and her 22-year-old passenger died at the scene.

A 60-year-old woman in the Toyota and her one-year-old passenger were taken to nearby hospitals, where they later died from their injuries.

No one else was hurt.

It's unclear whether drugs or alcohol were factors in this crash.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW