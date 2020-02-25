attempted murder

Fresno woman charged with attempted murder after slamming car into another woman

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jurors watched wide-eyed Monday as surveillance cameras showed the moment Latoya Crama was hit.

The victim's front tooth is still chipped from the day a shouting match with the defendant turned into a violent collision in the Zak's Market parking lot.

The problem began that morning when Monique Cooper hollered out "Hi" to Crama's daughter from her window.

There's bad blood between the women related to the little girl's father and his new girlfriend.

"It's regarding my child," Crama said. "I don't know if anybody can relate, but again, that's my daughter. She had nothing to do with this situation. Like I said, it was an attempt to taunt me."

Cooper didn't show much reaction when the victim said she was being bullied, but Cooper's attorney claimed his client was the one who was being antagonized, spit on, intimidated and yelled at before the dramatic hit and run.

"Monique didn't seek out any fight that day, it was brought to her," says Defense Attorney Gerald Schwab. "And she reacted like a rash, impulsive young lady."

Prosecutors say when Cooper hit the gas, she meant it. Even though the argument seemed to have ended, it clearly wasn't over yet.

"On May 3, when the defendant hit Latoya Crama with her car, she intended to kill her," says Deputy DA Prathna Mehta. "And I'm going to ask you to return a verdict of guilty."

Jurors were shown pictures of the victim's injuries; cuts on her head, a broken toe and neck trauma.

She spent three days in the hospital but told jurors she is still in pain from the emotional trauma of that day.

Cooper does not have any prior criminal history. If she's convicted, she could spend 10 years to life in prison.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoattempted murder
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ATTEMPTED MURDER
Exeter teen tried to shoot at group but gun malfunctioned, police say
Fresno woman charged with attempted murder after slamming car into another woman
2 children save baby sister from being strangled by mother
Suspect arrested in connection to Mariposa County shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News