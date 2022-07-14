monkeypox

1st Monkeypox case confirmed in Tulare County, health officials say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Health officials have confirmed the first case of Monkeypox in Tulare County.

Dr. Karen Haught with the Tulare County Department of Public Health says the person is isolated and recovering at home.

"It is important for our community to be informed on emerging public health threats like monkeypox; however, currently the risk to the general public is low," says Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer.

Monkeypox is a rare disease.

The CDC said transmission among humans happens through close person-to-person contact with the infected area of those who have the illness
