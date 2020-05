FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Morris Day will perform at Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino on Thursday, February 27.Day was a member of Prince's band, The Time, from 1981-1984, and was featured in the movie "Purple Rain." He later went on to launch a solo career.Day will perform in the Bingo Hall at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale, starting at $40.