Mother arrested after newborn found abandoned in parking lot

WHITTIER, Calif. --A woman has been arrested in connection with a newborn found abandoned, officials said.
A good Samaritan reported finding an infant at a business parking lot in Whittier, California, on Saturday around 6 p.m.
Sheriff's deputies responded and found the newborn still alive.
The infant was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
Deputies investigated and spoke to a woman in the area who was believed to have more information.
The woman, believed to be the child's mother, was arrested on felony child endangerment charges.
Her identity has not been released.