Mother arrested after newborn found abandoned in parking lot

A woman has been arrested in connection with a newborn found abandoned, officials said.A good Samaritan reported finding an infant at a business parking lot in Whittier, California, on Saturday around 6 p.m.Sheriff's deputies responded and found the newborn still alive.The infant was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.Deputies investigated and spoke to a woman in the area who was believed to have more information.The woman, believed to be the child's mother, was arrested on felony child endangerment charges.Her identity has not been released.