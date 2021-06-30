Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a pickup truck in northeast Fresno on Wednesday morning.Police say the driver of a white pickup truck was turning onto Gettysburg from Barton Avenue when the rider collided with the vehicle.The motorcyclist died at the scene. Their name has not been released.Authorities said the motorcycle rider appeared to be driving at a high rate of speed before the crash, but an investigation was underway to determine who was at fault.A woman in her 50s who was inside the pickup truck was taken to the hospital for her injuries. Her condition was not immediately known.