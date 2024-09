Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a car crash in Clovis on Thursday night.

Clovis police say an SUV and a motorcycle crashed near Cypress and Sierra just before 7 pm.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.

The SUV driver pulled over after the crash and has been cooperating with officers.

Officers are still working to figure out what happened leading up to the accident.