Motorcyclist killed in ejection crash on Highway 180 connector ramp, CHP says

Police are investigating what led to a motorcycle crash that left one man dead Sunday.

Police are investigating what led to a motorcycle crash that left one man dead Sunday.

Police are investigating what led to a motorcycle crash that left one man dead Sunday.

Police are investigating what led to a motorcycle crash that left one man dead Sunday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officers are investigating what led to a motorcycle crash that left one man dead.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday on the connector between Highway 99 and Highway 180.

The California Highway Patrol says a witness saw the man riding at a high rate of speed on the connector.

That's when they say the rider drove off the road, into a light pole, and was ejected from the bike.

Officials say the man died at the scene due to his injuries.

Investigators believe alcohol and speed are factors in the crash.