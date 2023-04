Motorcyclist dies after car crash in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist has died after a car crash in Visalia on Wednesday evening.

The crash happened around 4:30 pm in the area of Ben Maddox Way and Noble Avenue.

Visalia police say the motorcycle hit an SUV in the intersection.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Officials have not yet identified the man who was killed.

Investigators say drugs or alcohol were not involved in the crash.