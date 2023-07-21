Mountain West coaches concerned with tampering and compare NIL, transfer portal to 'free agency'

On the final Mountain West media day in Las Vegas, the coaches of the conference weighed in on the challenges of the ever-changing college football landscape.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KFSN) -- Media days used to be a fun time.

But given the state of name, image and likeness deals, pay for play and a seemingly yearlong transfer portal, this year's coaches have taken a different tone.

"If we're successful our players are going to be sought after. It's like free agency. So every year you have to be ready for free agency," Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford said. "What would it be like if in the NFL every year every player was a free agent? It'd be pretty difficult."

But unlike the NFL - coaches say the same rules aren't in place.

"The coach of the 49ers can't call the best player on the Chiefs and say come play for us. There's tampering rules," San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan said.

"Are coaches calling your players?" I ask.

"I think coaches are calling everyone's players," Brennan said.

"If anybody thinks that they can stop tampering good luck jack buck," Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl said.

"The only thing I would appreciate is for guys to at least call you. At least call you. Particularly when you know guys," San Diego State head coach Brady Hoke said.

This offseason Fresno State lost seven starters to the transfer portal - headlined by Evan Williams who left for Oregon.

Those departures were filled by seven incoming transfers headlined by UCF quarterback Mikey Keene.

"In recruiting you used to say this is where we stand in our mathematics department our language department whatever it is. Now most of it is just directed at the NIL piece," Tedford said.

But amidst the uncertainty, this year's coaches showering a tremendous respect toward the Bulldogs head man.

"Done this for awhile, very experienced, been very successful, and the impact that he's been able to have on not only players but others coaches as well," Boise State head coach Andy Avalos said.

"Tremendous football mind and a great leader and you look at historically at what he's done very very well respected," UNLV head coach Barry Odom said.

Day one of Fall Camp set to start exactly two weeks from today on August 3.

Those practices to get ready for the season opener September second at Purdue.

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.