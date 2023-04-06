Valley Air District offering money for gas-powered mower trade-in

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is offering free money to those who go green while doing yard work.

Money is widely available to help residents go electric and get up to $250 back when trading in their old gas mower for an electric mower.

The program also offers rebates for purchasing various residential electric yard care tools, reducing air pollution in neighborhoods across the valley.

One gas mower produces the equivalent in emissions of 12 late-model cars operating at the same time.

Starting in 2024, only electric lawnmowers will be available for purchase.

Those interested in the program can review the guidelines and fill out an application by clicking here.