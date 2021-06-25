air quality

Valley residents can cash rebates by trading gas-powered lawn mowers for electric

The goal is to help more Valley residents make the change to electric equipment to reduce air pollution around Central California.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can earn some cashback and help improve the Central Valley's air quality all by simply exchanging your old gas-powered lawn mowers to electrical.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is offering cash rebates for those who go electric through its Clean Green Yard Machines program.

Air officials say gas-powered yard equipment makes up a large amount of the pollution around the Valley and can even emit more emissions than newer cars.

You could receive up to $250 if you trade in your gas-powered mowers in exchange for an electric mower.

If you don't have equipment to trade in, you can also purchase zero-emission mowers, edgers, chainsaws or other yard maintenance tools and get $50 back.

Those that live in south-central Fresno and the Shafter area can a 100% rebate up to $500 when they trade in gas mowers to buy electrical equipment.

