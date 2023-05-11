Loved ones mourning Visalia high school senior killed in crash

A South Valley high school senior who died in a crash over the weekend is being remembered by loved ones.

A student-organized candlelight vigil will be held for 17-year-old Nathan Oliva on Thursday night at Mt. Whitney High School.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley high school senior who died in a crash over the weekend is being remembered by loved ones.

The community of Visalia is coming together as they grieve the loss of 17-year-old Nathan Oliva, who died after a high-speed rollover crash on Sunday morning.

He was a Mt. Whitney High School senior just weeks away from graduation.

"It's such a sensitive time because we are all preparing for prom and graduation. As a mother, it's hard for me to do those things because I think of his mom. I could not imagine what she was going through right now," said Liz Delgado, the parent of a student in the school district.

The California Highway Patrol says Oliva was driving a GMC truck at high speeds.

He was heading eastbound on Highway 198 at Dickenson Avenue when he veered off the roadway and crashed into a ditch.

He wasn't wearing his seat belt.

"At the point, losing control and overturning. During that process, the driver was ejected. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene," said California Highway Patrol Officer Rory Marks.

Also in the truck was a 19-year-old passenger who suffered significant injuries and is now recovering.

Several parents of students who went to school with Oliva say their hearts go out to the family and friends who are hurting.

Delgado says her daughter knew him.

"My daughter has known Nate for a long time, and this was shocking. She says he was a very nice kid, funny, sweet, and yeah. It's shocking to everybody," explained Delgado.

The Visalia Unified School District released a statement saying, in part:

"Our thoughts are with the families affected by this tragic accident. (Visalia Unified) is supporting students and staff who have been affected.

CHP wants to remind anyone behind the wheel to slow down and always wear seat belts.

A student-organized candlelight vigil is happening at 7:30 pm on Thursday at Mt. Whitney on the corner of Tulare and Conyer.

