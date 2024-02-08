Driver charged in crash that killed 13-year-old girl near Parlier school

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver accused of hitting and killing a 7th grader in Parlier is now out of jail.

Elizabeth Ybarra was charged with vehicular manslaughter last week, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

She appeared in court on Monday and posted bond on Tuesday.

Ybarra is accused of killing 13-year-old Fernanda Perez-Aldama in February of last year.

The student was hit in a crosswalk near Parlier Junior High School.

Ybarra pulled over after the crash and called 911.

Investigators believe she was not paying attention and failed to notice the child crossing.

Ybarra is scheduled to be back in court on February 22nd.