WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Driver charged in crash that killed 13-year-old girl near Parlier school

KFSN logo
Thursday, February 8, 2024 5:40AM
Driver charged in crash that killed teen near Parlier school
A driver accused of hitting and killing a 7th grader in Parlier is now out of jail.
KFSN

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver accused of hitting and killing a 7th grader in Parlier is now out of jail.

Elizabeth Ybarra was charged with vehicular manslaughter last week, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

She appeared in court on Monday and posted bond on Tuesday.

Ybarra is accused of killing 13-year-old Fernanda Perez-Aldama in February of last year.

The student was hit in a crosswalk near Parlier Junior High School.

Ybarra pulled over after the crash and called 911.

Investigators believe she was not paying attention and failed to notice the child crossing.

Ybarra is scheduled to be back in court on February 22nd.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW