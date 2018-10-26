CAR CRASH

Multiple people in the hospital after 2 cars collide in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Several people are still recovering following a car crash in Central Fresno.

It happened Thursday night around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Palm and Clinton.

Police are still trying to determine which driver was at fault, but say one of them ran a red light and crashed into the other.

Both cars spun out of control and came to a stop in the front yard of a home after knocking down a traffic signal.

The home was not hit.

Those injured in the crash were sent to the hospital.

Their conditions are not known.
