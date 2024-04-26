Applegate Skate Park mural now on display in Merced

Within the letters are paintings of the Merced Tower, lake Yosemite, the historical museum, strawberry fields and more.

The project is meant to serve as a platform for storytelling and showcase Merced's unique identity.

The project is meant to serve as a platform for storytelling and showcase Merced's unique identity.

The project is meant to serve as a platform for storytelling and showcase Merced's unique identity.

The project is meant to serve as a platform for storytelling and showcase Merced's unique identity.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A park in Merced is bursting with color thanks to a new mural.

Artists have completed the vibrant Applegate Skate Park mural.

The project is meant to serve as a platform for storytelling and showcase Merced's unique identity.

Within the letters are paintings of the Merced Tower, lake Yosemite, the historical museum, strawberry fields and more.

Those who worked on the mural say it pays homage to the city for residents and visitors.

"We were trying to be strategic in putting iconic places from each area of town so everybody feels represented in the mural, and also, there's new people here that don't know that these things exist," says Patricia Pratt.

The City of Merced plans to introduce more murals and other forms of public art in parks and on city-owned buildings.

More installations are expected to come in the next three to four months.