New mural at Merced's Applegate Park Zoo

Tuesday, February 27, 2024
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced's Applegate Park Zoo has a colorful new exhibit you can visit up close.

A new mural was unveiled on Monday featuring animals, including a bear and a moose along with Yosemite's Half Dome in the background.

The artwork was completed over the weekend by Joel Aguilar.

It celebrates the rich resources of the Sierra Nevada and many of the animals at the zoo.

It's part of a city-sponsored art project, providing a platform for local artists to add to the cultural landscape of the area.

