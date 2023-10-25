New murals to tell story of Southern Sierra Miwuk Nation in Mariposa County

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mariposa County and Caltrans are working together on a new public art project.

It's part of their Clean California Initiative and will feature two murals.

The artwork on one of them is already underway and will explore residents' relationship with the natural landscape and cultural stories.

The artists tell Action News the mural tells the story of the Mariposa Creek Restoration Project led by the Southern Sierra Miwuk Nation.

They are the native inhabitants of the area and still live there today.

The mural includes Mariposa Lillies, the tail feather of a northern flicker, and coyotes howling to represent family.

The wildlife surroundS the word Uuchum, which means home.