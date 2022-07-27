Mural going up at new Visalia church under construction

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A mural is being installed at a new Catholic church currently under construction in the South Valley.

The artwork will be the first of three murals to go up at Saint Charles Church in Visalia.

The art piece itself is about 38 feet high with the saints depicted standing six feet tall.

The mural was made by former Disney-Pixar artists and will not only feature images of devotion, but also the Central Valley community.

"The agriculture that's depicted in the mural is actually agriculture that is grown around here in the Valley," says Chandler Marquez with the Diocese of Fresno. "It represents scenic places that you would see here just driving through our Valley."

Saint Charles Church hopes to open by early next year and will serve over 3,000 congregants.