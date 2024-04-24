Murder charges filed against woman accused of shooting man at Fresno bar

Prosecutors have now filed murder charges against the woman suspected in a deadly shooting outside a Northwest Fresno bar.

Prosecutors have now filed murder charges against the woman suspected in a deadly shooting outside a Northwest Fresno bar.

Prosecutors have now filed murder charges against the woman suspected in a deadly shooting outside a Northwest Fresno bar.

Prosecutors have now filed murder charges against the woman suspected in a deadly shooting outside a Northwest Fresno bar.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Prosecutors have now filed murder charges against the woman suspected in a deadly shooting outside a Northwest Fresno bar.

26-year-old Domonique Jones was arrested this past Friday.

The shooting happened the previous Sunday at Ewell's Place at the corner of Shaw and Marks.

Police say an argument broke out between several people outside the bar.

38 year old Gilberto Gutierrez stepped in and tried to de-escalate the situation

That's when detectives say Jones shot and killed the innocent husband and father.

She's scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on Wednesday.