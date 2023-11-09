Clovis man sentenced to 6 years for murder-for-hire plot

Tensions ran high in Fresno County court on Wednesday as Christopher Schmall came face to face with the man who prosecutors say wanted him dead.

The victim and his family say the suspect's sentencing is not enough.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tensions ran high in Fresno County court on Wednesday as Christopher Schmall came face to face with the man who prosecutors say wanted him dead.

Miguel Angel Corona stood shackled in a red prison jumpsuit just a few feet away from Schmall.

Corona is a former corrections officer and a veteran who served in Afghanistan. But behind the respectable service Corona's attorney highlighted on Wednesday, Schmall's family says is a dangerous man.

"He was supposed to be a better example. And yet here he finds himself, a young man with nothing but dishonor and injustice," said Lillie Schmall, the victim's mother.

The case stems from an alleged murder-for-hire plot that Clovis police foiled two years ago.

It all came to a head as Schmall pursued what his family says was an amicable divorce with his then-wife, who was already in a relationship with another man, Miguel.

The 34-year-old, who stood tall in court on Wednesday, was later charged with solicitation of murder.

Prosecutors say he hired Bradley Beau Costill to kill his girlfriend's husband.

"A multiple-time felon, caught with a gun and ammo. And confessed to taking money to kill my son at the time of the arrest," said Vernon Schmall, the victim's father.

Bradley agreed to a plea deal and so did Miguel, who pleaded no contest earlier this fall.

In court on Wednesday, Judge James Kelley sentenced Corona to six years in prison, the maximum sentence the judge said he could impose under the law.

But Christopher and his family said it wasn't enough, and in a tense back-and-forth with Judge Kelly, Schmall's parents urged him to reject the deal altogether and send the case to trial.

Christopher and his parents say a motive is still unclear, and they want answers.

"We just want to move on. I would very much like to move on with my life as well. But how am I supposed to do that when nothing has been truly answered," said Christopher.

With credit for time served, Miguel could be out of prison in about two years.

In the meantime, Christopher says he's worried others could be out to get him.

Now, the Schmall family says they might pursue civil action.

