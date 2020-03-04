Community remembers 10-year-old boy killed in Hanford murder-suicide

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- No one is exempt from the sadness that has stunned the entire community of Hanford.
Captain Karl Anderson isn't surprised the small town has responded in a big way to help Wyland Gomes' heartbroken mother.
"It's nice to know that Hanford cares so much and that there's an outpouring of support for the family because it's definitely needed," Anderson said.
A GoFundMe account set up has already raised over $23,000.
The money will help Wyland's devastated mom, who lost her only child and owns a Yoga studio that has temporarily closed due to the tragedy.
At Kings River Hardwick Elementary, counselors were on campus Tuesday to talk with students and teachers.
A new memorial now sits by the basketball courts; a tribute made with love by Wyland's friends that reads, 'Wyland, God loves you.'
Detectives investigating the crime spent the day documenting all the evidence collected at the scene. But so far, the motive remains a mystery.
"We're hoping we find more information that will help us understand the why," Anderson said. "Unfortunately, there's a good chance we may never get a why."
Investigators do not have any indication that Victor Gomes was diagnosed with any mental illness or took any prescriptions for depression or other health issues.
For now, Wyland's loved ones are remembering the little boy who loved to play video games and watch hockey. He was always up for steak and hot dogs.
Family members also said that Wyland was an old soul with a quick wit, always thinking on his feet.
His autopsy is set for Wednesday.
