NAMI asks taxpayers to support mental health, public safety this tax season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you haven't filed your taxes yet, California's National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is asking you to consider supporting increased law enforcement training when responding to mental health calls.

Law enforcement agencies respond to hundreds of calls a day -- some of those calls can involve a person with a mental illness.

"Unfortunately, our law enforcement is still tasked with being the primary response in a mental health crisis, but that shouldn't be the case," explained Chris Roup, NAMI Fresno acting executive director.

NAMI is taking action to support both law enforcement and people experiencing a mental health crisis.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 25% of deaths and 40% of injuries in officer-involved shootings involve a person with a mental illness.

"Often that uniform arriving, just the presence can be a trigger for an individual. These calls for service, these interactions require patience and time," Roup said. "But the community also needs to have resources available for those law enforcement officers to connect them to rather than the default being jail."

With the Mental Health Crisis Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund, NAMI hopes to provide training and tools to law enforcement agencies, plus work alongside them to end the stigma surrounding mental health.

NAMI recognizes it's not a one-size-fits-all solution but believes it will make a difference.

"You will be contributing to bridging that gap between mental health and public safety," said Roup.

California taxpayers can make a voluntary contribution to the fund when filing their 2023 income taxes.

On Form 5-40, look for line 445 and donate the dollar amount of your choice. Voluntary contributions may also made on the 540 2EZ, 540NR Long or Short Form and 541, Schedule C.

More information can be found on NAMI's website.

