Aviators from NAS Lemoore 'safely ejected' from aircraft during training, Navy says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two Navy aviators from Naval Air Station Lemoore 'safely ejected' from their aircraft during a training over the Philippine Sea on Thursday, the Navy said.

The Navy said the two aviators are from Strike Fighter Squadron 154 (VFA-154), also known as the "Black Knights", which is currently deployed on the aircraft carrier, USS Theodore Roosevelt.

The names of the pilots have not been released.

Officials say they were flying an F/A-18F "Super Hornet", a two-seat fighter/attack aircraft.

Navy officials said both pilots were looked at by medical crews and are in good condition.
