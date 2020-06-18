Aviators from NAS Lemoore 'safely ejected' from aircraft during training, Navy says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two Navy aviators from Naval Air Station Lemoore 'safely ejected' from their aircraft during a training over the Philippine Sea on Thursday, the Navy said.The Navy said the two aviators are from Strike Fighter Squadron 154 (VFA-154), also known as the "Black Knights", which is currently deployed on the aircraft carrier, USS Theodore Roosevelt.The names of the pilots have not been released.Officials say they were flying an F/A-18F "Super Hornet", a two-seat fighter/attack aircraft.Navy officials said both pilots were looked at by medical crews and are in good condition.