Valley residents gather to observe National Day of Prayer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Across the Valley, people joined together to observe the National Day of Prayer.

Action News was there as people went to New Covenant Church to join in prayer.

Other events were also held at Clovis City Hall and Fresno State.

The U.S. Congress designated this day in 1952, asking people to turn to God in prayer and meditation.

The National Day of Prayer is held annually on the first Thursday in May.

Out of respect for different faiths, the day is observed in various ways, with some people visiting a church, temple, mosque or synagogue to pray while others attend interdenominational events or spend solemn moments meditating in private.

