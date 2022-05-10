Celebrate all things garlic at the National Garlic Festival in Fresno this weekend

This weekend, it will host the National Garlic Festival.
Organizers for the event are bringing together vendors to showcase hundreds of garlic-inspired foods.
People will celebrate all things garlic, including garlic ice cream, while also giving local and celebrity chefs a platform to showcase different ways to use the vegetable.
Tickets are $15 per person and $10 for children between 5 and 12. Anyone who is a healthcare worker or first responder gets to attend for free.
The event runs Friday through Sunday from 11 am to 11 pm.