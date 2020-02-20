Navy sailor from Lemoore charged with sexual exploitation of children

A Navy sailor from Lemoore has been charged with sexual exploitation of children and receiving child pornography.26-year-old Christopher Jeorge Millican allegedly flirted with several minors, including an 11-year-old girl, on Snapchat and asked them for sexually explicit pictures.His activity was first discovered by Snapchat, which reported it to law enforcement. The investigation was then taken up by the Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, specifically the U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the Hanford Police Department, the Fresno office of Homeland Security Investigations, and several local police agencies across the United States.If convicted, Millican faces a mandatory minimum prison term of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years for the sexual exploitation charge, a mandatory minimum prison term of five years and a maximum of 20 years for receipt of child pornography, and a fine up to $250,000 for each count.