1 dead, 1 injured after North Carolina house owned by NFL player explodes

$3M house owned by NFL player, NC native Caleb Farley in Mooresville, North Carolina explodes killing one and injuring 1 person.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. -- One person is dead and another is being treated for injuries after a home collapsed due to an explosion in Mooresville, North Carolina.

According to Iredell County Emergency Management, the explosion happened around midnight Monday on Barber Loop Road near Old Arborway Road.

ABC Affiliate WSOC said first responders were called to the home on a reported explosion. When emergency workers arrived they found one person who was able to get out. The person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One person was later found dead in the debris, according to WSOC.

Property records obtained by the station show the home is owned by NFL player Caleb Farley and is worth more than $3 million. Farley plays for the Tennessee Titans and is a North Carolina native.

It's not known yet if he was home when the incident happened.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

