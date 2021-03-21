college basketball

Loyola Ramblers upset 1st seed Illinois in 2nd round of NCAA men's tournament in first match up since 1963

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO -- The University of Illinois and Loyola Chicago faced off in the NCAA men's basketball tournament Sunday.

The Ramblers defeated the Fighting Illini 71-58 in the second round of the tournament and became the first team to move on to the Sweet 16.

All-American Ayo Dosunmu, of Illinois, scored just nine points, well below his 20.6 points per game average. Kofi Cockburn led all scorers with 21-points.

EMBED More News Videos

A fully-vaccinated Sister Jean is in Indianapolis this week to cheer on her Loyola Ramblers in the NCAA tournament.



Loyola's Cameron Krutwig led all scorers with 19-points and added 12 rebounds. Chicago natives Lucas Williamson and Marquise Kennedy both added 14-points.

Illinois, the Big Ten tournament champions, was the first seed in the Midwest. The team defeated Drexel 78-49 in the first round.

Eight-seed Loyola took down Georgia Tech 71-60 in the first round of the tournament.

"I think it's great for Illinois basketball. I mean you got two ranked teams going at it. It's been a basketball-passionate state. I know the city of Chicago is, and I know Champaign is, and to see that, going for a ticket for the Sweet 16. I know there'll be a lot of eyes in basketball at the forefront, not only in the state, but in the country," said Porter Moser, Loyola head coach.

"It's very easy to get wrapped up in the storylines. I don't I have to look it at from a basketball perspective of, you know, next game. It's great for our state. I think it speaks volumes for their program and the job Porter's done. It can't be anything but great for the state," said Brad Underwood, Illinois head coach.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsillinoischicagochampaign urbanaloyola ramblersncaacollege basketballillinois fighting illinibasketball
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
No. 15 seed Oral Roberts pulls off the first shocker of March Madness
Weighty issue: Inequity raised in women's, men's tourneys
March Madness: How to join the ESPN Tournament Challenge
Fresno Pacific hoops heading to NCAA D-II Tournament for 1st time in program history
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Three people killed in multi-car fiery crash in central Fresno
Man shot and killed in east central Fresno, police say
Vigil held in Fresno to remember victims in Atlanta shootings
Man hit by car while on Fresno Co. highway, CHP says
Homeless man shot and killed in NE Fresno, police say
Man shot and killed in east central Fresno, CHP says
Community hosts fundraiser for trainer Rhonda Murphy
Show More
Basketball players make home-cooked meal for Fresno PD
Fresno's Forestiere Underground Gardens reopens
Fresno CEO appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom
82-year-old twins embrace for 1st time in months due to pandemic
Police asking for help finding suspect in SE Fresno robbery
More TOP STORIES News