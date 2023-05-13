Fresno woman revamps the city's neighborhood watch program

One Fresno woman is working to make the city a safer place by revitalizing the neighborhood watch program.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One Fresno woman is working to make the city a safer place by revitalizing the neighborhood watch program.

Mary Haskin spoke to a local club on Friday afternoon. It's part of her effort to revamp the city's neighborhood watch program.

"This is my childhood neighborhood and when I moved back in 2009 I started to see changes that I didn't like and I wanted to do my part to make my neighborhood safer," said Haskin.

One thing she noticed was the lack of upkeep and liveliness.

"I noticed there were no kids playing in the street. And we couldn't access the park anymore, Manchester Park. I grew up going to that park through the back gate, walking to it from my house," said Haskin.

Haskin began working with local law enforcement and city officials and has captained her own successful neighborhood watch area since 2018.

Diane Augustine has lived in central Fresno for more than two years with her mom and husband. She's noticed suspicious people driving around in her neighborhood and has been affected by crimes.

"We've had our truck broken into. They messed up the ignition and the door lock. Luckily, they couldn't get it started. And another person came and broke into a lady's car, a neighbor's friend," said Augustine.

Thankfully, that criminal was caught, and Augustine said there is peace knowing people are trying to watch the neighborhood. Both neighbors agree it takes a village to keep people safe.

"Now as a team, everyone is working together. So, if someone is not available, someone else is gonna step up," said Haskin.

Haskin is hosting an event on Friday, May 19th from 6:00 PM-7:30 PM.

It will be hosted at Clovis West High School in the school's Multi-Purpose Room.

For more information, click here.

You can RSVP to the event by clicking here.

