CA school sets up porta-potties after restrooms vandalized in TikTok challenge

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A school in Sacramento is dealing with costly damages after students took a TikTok challenge too far.Now, porta-potties have been set up on the Nevada Union High School campus because two restrooms can't be used.The bathrooms need heavy repairs because of a TikTok trend where students vandalize school bathrooms.The school says students shoved toilet paper into toilets, ripped off paper towel dispensers and mirrors from the walls.The district says repairs could set them back upwards of $100,000."It's money we could've been spending on other things to support students in different ways," said interim principal Kelly Rhoden.The damage resulted in locked-up bathrooms. The school says charges could be possible.