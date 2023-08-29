The California 9/11 Memorial needs volunteers to help hang flags along "Never Forget Lane" in Clovis.

Volunteers needed to hang flags along 'Never Forget Lane' in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- We're just a few weeks away from honoring the men and women killed on September 11th, 2001.

This marks 22 years since the attack, and you have an opportunity to volunteer for a local ceremony.

The California 9/11 Memorial needs volunteers to help hang flags along "Never Forget Lane" in Clovis.

People will gather this Saturday, September 2, at 7 am.

Then on September 11 from 8:30 am until 9:30 am, there will be a special ceremony featuring a wreath laying, 21 gun salute and a flyover.

The organization will need volunteers again to help fold the flags on September 16.

For more information, visit their website.