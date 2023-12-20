New 'All Are Welcome' stickers to show LGBTQ+ support available in Fresno

WATCH LIVE

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 11:30PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You might notice new signs outside local businesses and organizations declaring support for our LGBTQ+ community.

These are the stickers that LGBT Fresno is giving out to business owners.

The organization just launched the "All Are Welcome" campaign that urges people to openly display a message of inclusion.

The group says this local campaign push is in part due to recent controversies over library pride displays and representation in Fresno County.

If you want to get a decal- they are available at https://www.allarewelcomesticker.org/

You can also nominate a business to join the campaign.

