New app MagnusCards takes flight to help travelers

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- There is a new app for travelers to help with accessibility when flying.

The initiative is part of World Autism Awareness month, and it aims to make the airport experience more manageable and comfortable.

Yosemite International Airport in partnership with Magnusmode has launched a smartphone app that offers travelers step-by-step visuals, audio, and text to help navigate their journey.

"It would benefit anybody whether you have a disability or not, traveling through an airport is stressful," said Jay Stuart, a MagnusCards user.

As part of World Autism Awareness Month MagnusCards are available in Fresno and soon at a growing list of airports to help families just like the Stuart's.

"I think it will let people have more freedom to go places and be independent," said Heather Stuart, a MagnusCards spokesperson.

"Going through check-in and going through TSA and it not only has pictures...but actually, it will talk to you," said Stuart.

The Stuarts only wishing they had this help sooner as international travel has been a big part of their lives thus far.

"And it's easy, and that's the thing that I like about it because I'm not very good with technology, and it's user friendly," explained Judy Stuart, MagnusCards User.

"Your commitment to serving all travelers regardless of abilities set a commendable example for airports worldwide,' said Aaron Olson with Central Valley Region Center.

And next up on the list of destinations, maybe somewhere tropical.

"I like to go to Hawaii a lot, with my dad and my mom," exclaimed Heather.

The goal of MangnusCards is to make traveling more accessible for everyone, especially if they don't have guided help.

