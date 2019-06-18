FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News has learned new details regarding the officer-involved shooting that occurred early Friday morning in Delano.
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said no weapons were found at the Best Western where the shooting took place.
Authorities say one of the suspects jumped out of a second-story window when he was shot by a Delano police officer.
Boudreaux says his deputies spent several minutes yelling for the suspects to come out of the motel room when they heard gunfire but didn't know where the shots were located.
As one of the deputies ran across the doorway for better cover, the door swung open and the deputy saw a silhouette and fired one round, hitting the female suspect in the hip. She's expected to make a full recovery.
Sheriff's officials said the violence began in Richgrove on Thursday afternoon when police got a call from a man at his home who said his 18-year-old son had been attacked by two men and a woman.
Just before 11 p.m., someone at the same house called 911 to report a drive-by shooting.
Sheriff's deputies believed the incidents were related and tracked down the suspect car at the Best Western in Delano, where the shooting unfolded.
Porterville Police is still investigating the shooting.
New details released regarding Delano officer-involved shooting
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News