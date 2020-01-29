New details to be released in 1996 Debbie Dorian murder case

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5593093" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Investigators used new DNA technology to arrest Nickey Stane for a series of sexual crimes in Visalia, now he's been named a suspect in the shocking 1996 death of Debbie Dorian.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New details are expected to be released Wednesday in the 1996 murder of Debbie Dorian.Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to provide more information on their investigation into Dorian's suspected killer, Nickey Stane.Smittcamp will be joined by Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward, who's also expected to discuss Stane's pending sexual assault charges in the South Valley.Authorities arrested Stane in October of last year after authorities say DNA evidence linked him to Dorian's murder as well as a series of sexual assaults in Visalia in the late 90s and early 2000s.Members of the Fresno and Visalia police departments, the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office, and the Department of Justice are also expected to attend.The press conference will get underway at 2:00 p.m. in the Financial Crimes building in downtown Fresno.