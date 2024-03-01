New guaranteed income program in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two communities that have some of the highest rates of poverty in Fresno County are getting some new financial help.

Huron and the 93706 zip code in Southwest Fresno, have been selected for a new guaranteed income program that will pay people $500 a month for one year.

32.3 percent of the population of Huron lives in poverty. In the 93706 zip code in Southwest Fresno, that number is 39.6 percent.

The Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission is a partner in this new initiative, formally called the Advancing Fresno County Guaranteed Income Program.

"It provides the basic essentials that most of our families are just hardworking families that are struggling and can provide a little additional support to pay for water, PG &E, food, but just to meet the basic needs," said Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission, CEO, Emilia Reyes.

Fresno EOC and several other local organizations raised over $1 million to help pay families this guaranteed income. This comes after Fresno County was turned down for state help.

"We were very, very disappointed when in 2022 when we were denied by the state for the guaranteed program for the entire state of California however Fresno County, our advocates and leaders here didn't take no for an answer," said Reyes.

To be eligible for the 500 dollars a month, you have to live in Huron and make $35,000 or less annually or live in the 93706 zip code in Southwest Fresno and earn $30,000 or less.

You also have to be over 18 and pregnant or have at least one child 5 years old or younger.

"A lot of what happens in those first five years can impact life trajectories, because that's when children are learning basic skills, and they are also living their lives and they are also physically developing so we really want to see what impact this will have on their physical life, emotional, social development," said Amber Crowell, co-director of Fresno State's Center for Community Voices.

Crowell says their organization will help evaluate and survey families once they receive the money to see the true difference its making.

She also says this is a rare opportunity where there are no limitations on where families choose to spend the funds.

For Huron Mayor, Rey Leon, he says this chance is rare to help people in his rural community that aren't able to retire or get benefits like others.

"This is a huge opportunity for hardworking farm working families to get a little support in their daily struggle in dealing with their monthly financial burdens," said Leon.

Applications open March 15 and are open through May 15 and you can apply both in person and online. Find more information HERE.

Once the application closes, evaluators will use a lottery system to choose 150 total households, 75 from each zip code.

