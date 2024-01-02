Annual New Year's 5K helps support Police Activities League program for youth

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An annual New Year's Day race for a good cause kicked off in Visalia on Monday morning.

The eighth annual PAL 5K Resolution Race helped support the Visalia Police Department's PAL or Police Activities League Program.

PAL started in 1991 as a city-wide after-school crime prevention program.

It aims to provide outreach to local youth and build positive relationships between youth, police officers and the community.

Students meet after every school day from 2 pm to 5:30 pm.

They participate in activities such as boxing and have the opportunity to connect with officers at the Visalia police department.

More than 300 runners signed up, and more than 65 children ran in this morning's race.

"My favorite part is seeing the kids run. They start at 9:45, and to see their smile and run up and down and having us applaud for them as they come in is just a joy to see," said Arturo Villarreal with the Visalia Police Department's PAL program.

This run will also help sponsor a field trip for about 60 kids who will go hiking and swimming and get to spend time with Visalia police officers.

The police department says they aim to support underprivileged kids in the community and help guide them.

If you have a child you'd like to sign up, you can call Officer Villareal at (559) 732-2233.

You can also stop by the Wittman Village Community Center in Visalia.

