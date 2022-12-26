List of 2023 New Year events in the Central Valley

The countdown to 2023 beings! Here's a list of all the celebrations happening in the Central Valley:

FRESNO COUNTY

Thursday, December 29 - Sunday, January 1

Fresno Hmong New Year

TIME: Varies

ADDRESS: Fresno Fairgrounds

INFORMATION : HCNYC is very excited to announce the return Fresno Hmong New Year, the largest Hmong New Year in the United States. For thousands of years, the Hmong people have celebrated their most important cultural event: the Hmong New Year. The celebration of the New Year provides the Hmong people with a great sense of cultural identity, unity, and dignity, with which, the Hmong people have become resilient through hardships. We welcome everyone to come and join us in celebrating our vibrant New Year.

Saturday, December 31

Sip N' Tropical NY Party

TIME: 9 pm -1 am

ADDRESS: Toca Madera Winery

INFORMATION : Two room Latin party, inside and heated patio. Three DJs. Latin party room: reggaetón, banda and Latin party vibes. Tropical room: salsa, bachata, cumbia, merengue, and more. Free champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight. Tasty food truck eats. VIP tables available for reservation.

NYE Masquerade Soiree

TIME: 9 pm - 1 am

ADDRESS : The Modernist

INFORMATION : We are so excited to invite you to this year's NYE masquerade bash! Party starts at 9pm, ends at 1am. A LIMITED NUMBER of tickets are available for $20 per person, which gets you entry and a glass of bubbly (or a shot). And DJ Shibby will be bringing the beats so be ready to dance the night away.

NYE Party! 80s Style

TIME : 9 pm-11 pm

ADDRESS : The Howlin Wolf

INFORMATION : Dudes, so like let's ring in the new year 80's style! We will be doing our 80's thing and all we need is you! Come decked out in your 80's gear, let's make it a totally rad 80's party.

NYE at Full Circle Brewing

TIME : 8 pm-12:30 am

ADDRESS : Full Circle Brewery District

INFORMATION : Ring in the New Year with Fashawn, MC Wicks, and more at our Brewery District Taproom!

NYE Celebration at The Standard

TIME : 8 pm -2 am

ADDRESS : The Standard

INFORMATION: It's sad to say that 2022 has come and gone. Where does the time go? WHAT'S IN STORE FOR YOU? Balloon Drop, Live DJ, Complementary Champagne Toast AND Free NYE Favors. WE WILL SELL OUT. This is not hype. We are giving you fair warning. Last year we had ZERO tickets left the day before.

Resolution NYE 2022

TIME: 8 pm -1:30 am

ADDRESS : The Rainbow Ballroom

INFORMATION : Fresno's Largest NYE Celebration. For those 18 and over. Full bar available for those 21 and over.

Celebrate NYE Early

TIME : 4 pm -7 pm

ADDRESS : Dave & Busters

INFORMATION : Join us for a New Year's Celebration including mouthwatering food, thrilling arcade games, and fun for the whole family. Celebration Admission is required* to attend our exclusive EARLY New Year's Eve Celebration. Enjoy a special video countdown and Ginger Ale Toast at 6:00pm to ring in 2023.

RING RING RING 2023

TIME : 9 pm -1 am

ADDRESS : Dave & Busters

INFORMATION : You and your squad ring in 2023 at D &B with hundreds of arcade games, hand-crafted cocktails & mocktails, a premium appetizer buffet, and plenty of insta-worthy moments. Admission ticket is required for entry to the event. Add-on an optional gratuity for the service staff with your ticket purchase. Once purchased, tickets are non-refundable and non-transferrable.

Noon Year's Eve Party

TIME : 10AM-1PM

ADDRESS : United Skates Clovis

INFORMATION : $17 includes admission, skate rental, a slice of cheese pizza, small drink, balloon drop at noon, light rope necklace, noise makers.

John's Incredible Pizza NYE Bash

TIME : 7PM-1AM

ADDRESS : JOHN'S INCREDIBLE PIZZA, FRESNO

INFORMATION : Celebration package is $34.99 that includes endless buffet & drinks, unlimited rides, 75 fun world credits, a new year's eve hat & necklace. The premium package is $44.99 that includes endless buffet & drinks, unlimited rides, 150 fun world credits, a new year's eve hat and glow necklace.

Sunday, January 1

Clovis New Years Day 5k

TIME : 10AM

ADDRESS : RAILROAD PARK, CLOVIS

INFORMATION : Start the New Year right with a 5k. Run Proceeds benefit the Poverello House in Fresno.

TULARE COUNTY

Saturday, December 31

Visalia PAL 2023 Resolution Race

TIME : 8AM-10AM

ADDRESS : Downtown Visalia

INFORMATION : Kick off the New Year the right way with a healthy run. Visalia PAL will be hosting a 5K Race and Kids' 1/4 mile fun run. The event will take place in Downtown Visalia, Garden Street Plaza. This fundraising event will benefit in sending 60 kids to our PAL honor camp.

NYE at the Darling Hotel

TIME : 10:30PM-1AM

ADDRESS : The Darling Hotel, Visalia

INFORMATION : The Darling Hotel is delighted to host a New Year's Eve celebration amongst the stars at Elderwood Restaurant & Lounge. Toast to your New Year's resolutions with music, light bites, and drinks for purchase. Then when the clock strikes 12, we will all raise a glass to the New Year with a complimentary champagne toast. Tickets and capacity are very limited and will book fast!

NYE At The Wyndham Visalia

TIME : 8PM-12AM

ADDRESS : Wyndham Visalia

INFORMATION : Join us in ringing in the New Year at Wyndham Visalia! Tickets are $75.00 a person, 21 and over! Tickets include live music by Run for Cover, Champagne Toast, Appetizers, Party Favors, Photo booth fun, and so much more! Be safe and take the elevator home, Special Rate $99.00 before taxes. Come dressed to impress, last event was a sell out!

MADERA COUNTY

Saturday, December 31

The Pines Bar NYE

TIME : 9PM

ADDRESS : The Pines Bar, Bass Lake

INFORMATION : The Red Carpet Event! Come celebrate the New Year at The Pines Bar! Featuring live music from South 65 Band! Drink specials all night! Champagne Toast! Fireworks on the Lake! Formal/Semi-Formal Attire encouraged. $20 Cover Charge, $15 if you dress up!

The Elderberry House NYE

TIME : 4:30PM

ADDRESS : The Elderberry House Restaurant, Oakhurst

INFORMATION : Ring in the New Year with The Elderberry House Family as we dine and toast over a creative menu and superb wine list. Amuse: Wild mushroom consommé with lightly pickled squash & sage. First Course: Fennel Salad - winter citrus, tarragon, quail egg. Second Course: Foie Gras Torchon - black truffle, walnut, bitter greens. Third Course: Lobster Bisque celeriac, lobster mousseline, lovage. Main Course: Filet Mignon - potato pave, red wine braised shallot, black trumpet mushroom. Dessert Course: Chocolate Torte - pomegranate gelee, amaretto ice cream. $165 per guest.

MARIPOSA COUNTY

Saturday, December 31

Tenaya Lodge NYE

TIME : VARIES

ADDRESS : Tenaya Lodge At Yoesmite

INFORMATION : It's never too early to start thinking about New Year's Eve. And this year, Tenaya Lodge at Yosemite is offering a celebration that's shaken, not stirred. Join us on Saturday, December 31 for our lavish Tenaya Royale New Year's Eve celebration! Revel in the spectacular Yosemite region in a scene right out of a spy film, with casino games, great food and drink, live entertainment and dancing.

MERCED COUNTY

Saturday, December 31

NYE At The Mainzer

TIME : 9PM-12:30AM

ADDRESS : MAINZER, MERCED