Central Valley prospects wrap up weekend at NFL Combine

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 300 prospects descended upon the NFL Combine this past weekend in Indianapolis. Four of those draft day hopefuls have ties to the Central Valley.

1) Xavier Worthy - Texas WR (Central High School)

Worthy stole the show Saturday afternoon, breaking the 40-yard dash record at the combine with a second attempt of 4.21 seconds. The Fresno native's first attempt came in at a blazing 4.25 seconds.

"I just broke the record. It doesn't feel real," Worthy said. "Man, just a blessing to be able to do this in front of all these fans, with all these peers I'm with."

NFL reacts to Worthy's record:

Worthy grabbed 26 touchdowns during his time in Austin and is the highest-rated prospect from the batch.

2) Jalen McMillan - Washington WR (San Joaquin Memorial High School)

McMillan did not break the 4.3 barrier in the 40-yard dash, but the former Huskie turned in an impressive 4.47 time on his second attempt. His 10" size hands were also a huge plus according to scouts.

Fresh off a national championship appearance with former Fresno State head football coach Kalen Deboer, McMillan has caught the attention of NFL scouts with his athleticism from the slot receiver position.

According to NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein:

"Slot target with good size and production over the last two seasons. McMillan is a long-striding field-stretcher who is at his best with momentum routes in a West Coast passing scheme."

3) Kendall Milton - Georgia RB (Buchanan High School)



Milton's name from here on out starts with one phrase - 2x National Champion. The last time the former Georgia back went inside the lines, he took home MVP honors in a dominant Orange Bowl performance against Florida State. Despite early injuries in Athens, Milton finished his college career on a high note, tallying 1,839 yards and 24 total touchdowns -- 14 of which came just this past season.

At 225lbs, Milton ran a 4.62 40-yard dash.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zeirlein on Milton:

"Milton is a classic workhorse runner who landed on a loaded team that rarely asked him to handle a workhorse load. He's big and physical and does his job as a downhill back. He doesn't have a second gear to outrun speedy linebackers and creates his yardage with force over finesse."

4) Carlton Johnson - Fresno State CB

The former Bulldog cornerback came into the combine as the only Fresno State player with an invite. Due to a hamstring issue, Johnson did not run the 40-yard dash at the combine but is expected to do so at Fresno State's pro-day on March 18th.

At just 5'11" Johnson is considered undersized at his position according to scouts.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein on Johnson:

"Athletic cornerback with quality ball skills but missing the functional size for the league. Johnson plays with good mirror-and-match footwork from press and has some talent to make plays on the throw from trail positioning. He's athletic in space and transitions on route breaks with adequate quickness. He has trouble staying with speedsters downfield and might not be able to hold up against vertical threats. His size and build should force him to play inside, but limitations in run support could be a major red flag for teams."

Johnson finished his 2023 campaign with four interceptions - three of which came against Arizona State in Tempe.

Round 1 of the NFL Draft is set to begin April 25th at 5 pm PT on ABC30.

