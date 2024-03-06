New Nike store set to open at Fresno's River Park this week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new Nike store is opening its doors at the River Park shopping center on Thursday.

Developers say there is more than just sneakers inside the new retail space.

"We don't have many trademark stores out here as far as clothing lines like that or athletic lines," said James Frias, a shopper.

When it comes to athletic wear, Fresno resident James Frias has no brand loyalty. wearing an adidas hat, he says he is excited for the Nike Unite store to open on Thursday at the River Park shopping center.

The new retail store will sit on the corner of Blackstone and El Paso avenues.

Nike has built a 14,000 square foot space that will hold clothing and shoes.

Officials say they will accommodate every shopper with competitive prices.

Crews were seen clearing a space for a new entrance and exit to the parking lot right next to the Nike store.

"It was announced a year ago, so people have been anticipating it for a year but we've been in the works for over seven years. So, this is a very exciting day," said Tracy Kashian with Lance Kashian & Co.

Kashian says the Nike Unite store isn't the only new addition to the shopping center.

This space, currently under construction, was taken over by a local restaurateur who manages two other eateries in River Park.

The restaurant is expected to open at the end of March.

Kashian says the AT &T and Starbucks stores were recently demolished.

Crews were seen clearing the space for Devon Jewelers.

Kashian says there will be new signs throughout the River Park Shopping Center by the end of the year.

