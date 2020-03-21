mass shooting

No verdict yet in Kori Muhammad capital murder trial

FRESNO, Calif (KFSN) -- Jurors have not reached a verdict in the guilt phase of the possible death penalty trial still underway at the Fresno County courthouse.

Kori Muhammad is charged with the murders of four men he admits to killing - Carl Williams, Zackary Randalls, Mark Gassett, and David Jackson.

He's also charged with some attempted murders for shooting at other people.

The defense argued the murders were second degree because he didn't premeditate or deliberate, and he denied some of the attempted murder charges.

The jury voted on Thursday to keep going despite coronavirus closures.

They deliberated all day Friday and they'll be back again Monday.

If they find him guilty, they'd move on to a sanity phase, but it won't start until at least the second week of April because of coronavirus concerns.
