LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A non-profit group in Los Banos took action to help our military heroes overseas enjoy Christmas.

More than 100 volunteers helped the group ''Operation Packing Company'' - put together items donated by local and out-of-state residents.

Sunday was a record turnout for the organization.

100 boxes, that will be shipped overseas, were packed at the Los Banos Elks Lodge.

Volunteers enjoyed a complimentary dinner and a DJ as a thank you.