New Nordstrom Rack in Clovis officially opening this week

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new department store is opening in the Clovis Crossing Shopping Center this week.

Nordstrom Rack is the sister brand to store chain Nordstrom.

It sells a variety of clothing, shoes, beauty products and home goods at discounted prices.

On Tuesday, the new location partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California to provide a special opportunity for kids.

Ten young shoppers were each given $400 to spend on themselves and their families at the store.

Carl Jenkins is the senior vice president of the company and says bringing the chain to Clovis opens up a great opportunity.

"Our expansion and the new stores we're opening gives us a new way to be closer to our customers," he said.

The new store is located at Herndon and Clovis Avenues.

The official store opening is this Thursday at 9 am.

Pre-opening festivities begin at 8 am and will include breakfast bites, a live DJ and a $1,000 giveaway.