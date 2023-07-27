TV legend Norman Lear turns 101

"I am going to be as surprised and pleased--or offended--as anybody." TV icon Norman Lear is getting the all-star treatment from his A-list friends to celebrate his 100th birthday.

LOS ANGELES -- Happy birthday to a legend!

Norman Lear, TV producer extraordinaire turns 101 today. Lear has been a force in the world of television for decades, with groundbreaking shows like "All In The Family," "The Jeffersons," "One Day At A Time" and "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman."

He also created "Maude," "Sanford and Son," "Facts of Life" and "Good Times."

He has won six Emmy awards, including four for "All in the Family."

This morning, Lear posted a video to social media, joking that he was dribbling a little bit because he's entering his second childhood. He also talked about living in the moment, which is what he is doing now.

Lear got an early birthday present when "Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter" was nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Variety Special (pre-recorded) category.

George Pennacchio talked to Lear and his producing partner Brent Miller prior to the special airing back in September. The full video is linked above.

"I am going to be as surprised and pleased - or offended! - as anybody viewing," Lear said.

The special, which is streaming now on Hulu, was just as much fun for Lear as it was for the millions who watched it.

"That was the gift of gifts and it's been a pleasure all these years to give that gift back to the American people," Lear said.

And with several projects in the works prior to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Lear is showing he still has more to give.