Home catches fire in snow-covered neighborhood in North Fork

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A home caught fire on Friday in a Madera County neighborhood that was left covered in snow during recent storms.

The fire started around 4:20 pm in the area of Cascadel Drive and Hillcrest Road in North Fork.

Officials say the fire has engulfed half of the house.

Firefighters are working to get the flames under control.

It is unknown if anyone is inside the home.

